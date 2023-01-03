Twele Capital Management Inc. Acquires 319 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $202.55. The company had a trading volume of 20,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,753. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $255.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

