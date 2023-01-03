Twele Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Twele Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,546 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $81.23. The stock had a trading volume of 99,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,938,044. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $85.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.18 and its 200-day moving average is $81.78.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

