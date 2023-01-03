Twele Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Twele Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270,733 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.1% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $23,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,439,932. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $80.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.