Twele Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,121 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Twele Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,717. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average of $50.24. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.09 and a one year high of $56.22.

