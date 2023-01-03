Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Up to $23.81

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.81, but opened at $25.14. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $25.47, with a volume of 5,600 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.53.
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
