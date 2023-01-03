U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,788 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 80,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of USB traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,849,946. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.68. The company has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.