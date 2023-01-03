Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,643 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 76,091 shares.The stock last traded at $272.50 and had previously closed at $273.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $239.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th.

Ubiquiti Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.47.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.20). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 129.71% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $498.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ubiquiti

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 43.2% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 15.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 11.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth $1,056,000. 3.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.

