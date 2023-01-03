Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Position Decreased by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty makes up approximately 3.6% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 52.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.45.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.7 %

ULTA traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $472.52. 7,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,857. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $483.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.07.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.