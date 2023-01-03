Ultra (UOS) Price Hits $0.18

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $55.19 million and approximately $508,135.90 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,667.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.46 or 0.00596754 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00250529 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00039907 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00059879 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000616 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18464924 USD and is up 2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $590,652.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

