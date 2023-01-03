Uniswap (UNI) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.04 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $5.30 or 0.00031852 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.04 billion and approximately $53.24 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.00 or 0.00450757 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00021001 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006024 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000843 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018134 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000304 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.39108809 USD and is up 2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 594 active market(s) with $72,969,705.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.