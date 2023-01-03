UNIUM Trading 4.5% Higher This Week (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One UNIUM token can currently be purchased for about $35.26 or 0.00211382 BTC on popular exchanges. UNIUM has a market cap of $102.54 million and approximately $1,194.87 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UNIUM has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00464503 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.69 or 0.02253029 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.84 or 0.29724886 BTC.

UNIUM Token Profile

UNIUM launched on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 35.16023132 USD and is down -18.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,074.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

