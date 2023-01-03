USD Coin (USDC) Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a total market cap of $44.53 billion and approximately $1.96 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00006010 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002991 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 63.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.12 or 0.00463713 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $370.96 or 0.02230527 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,934.93 or 0.29673350 BTC.
USD Coin Token Profile
USD Coin launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 44,529,214,401 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.
