Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Purchased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 32,495.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 485,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484,180 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $7,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 209.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the first quarter worth $102,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 141.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 10.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the first quarter worth $149,000. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Utz Brands

In related news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 5,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $109,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,272,213 shares in the company, valued at $62,237,491.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 5,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $109,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,272,213 shares in the company, valued at $62,237,491.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Whyte sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $72,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,692.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,989 shares of company stock worth $574,119. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Utz Brands Price Performance

NYSE UTZ opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $362.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.39 million. Equities research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.057 dividend. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -79.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

