VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Shares Sold by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF comprises about 2.3% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 2,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 437.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of REMX stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $75.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,782. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.65 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.68.

