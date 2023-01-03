Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 3.5% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.05. 58,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,954. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

