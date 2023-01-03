Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Nova R Wealth Inc.

Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $152.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.53.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.