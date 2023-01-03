Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,228,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $156,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,779,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,810,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,263,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,673,000 after purchasing an additional 40,803 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $158,060,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 941,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,448,000 after buying an additional 110,215 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VXF opened at $132.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.76. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $184.54.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

