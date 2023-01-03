Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,484 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206,102 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after buying an additional 5,912,598 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,701 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,008,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,415 shares during the period. Finally, Yale University increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,900 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

