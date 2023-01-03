Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $108.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.98. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

