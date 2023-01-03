Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Position Raised by BancFirst Trust & Investment Management

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.69. 25,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $87.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average is $75.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

