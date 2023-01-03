Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $203.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $255.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

