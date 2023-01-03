Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Reduced by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,411 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $73,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $203.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $255.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

