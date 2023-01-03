Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Lifted by Family CFO Inc

Family CFO Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.6% of Family CFO Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $352.15. The company had a trading volume of 52,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,319. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $358.51 and its 200 day moving average is $358.44.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

