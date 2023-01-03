Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises about 1.8% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,281,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $12,389,000. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 135,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after acquiring an additional 73,605 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 343,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,350,000 after acquiring an additional 62,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $7,084,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VPU traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $153.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,111. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.47. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $131.72 and a 12-month high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

