Verasity (VRA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.47 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $22.67 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005982 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001092 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00011717 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

