Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 694,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,412,000 after acquiring an additional 79,771 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 115,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 481,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,299 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRSK stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.41. 3,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,761. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $229.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.80 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Several brokerages have commented on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.36.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

