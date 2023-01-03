VersaBank (VBNK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on January 31st

VersaBank (TSE:VBNK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th.

VersaBank Stock Up 0.1 %

VBNK opened at C$10.11 on Tuesday. VersaBank has a fifty-two week low of C$8.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.27.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of VersaBank in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$9.00 price objective on the stock.

VersaBank Company Profile

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

