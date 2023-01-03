Vertcoin Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Vertcoin has a market cap of $9.22 million and $16,085.46 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,700.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00448574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020940 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.43 or 0.00888777 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00095790 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.91 or 0.00598226 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00254647 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,809,710 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

