Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Vita Coco Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ COCO traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,479. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.35 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vita Coco will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $101,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,148.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Es Charles Van sold 3,862 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $43,601.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,703.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $101,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,148.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $226,850 and sold 20,989 shares worth $254,333. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vita Coco by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 681.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

