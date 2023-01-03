Vow (VOW) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $86.48 Million

Vow (VOW) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, Vow has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vow has a total market cap of $86.48 million and $330,933.43 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vow token can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00003300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vow Profile

Vow launched on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

