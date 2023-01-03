VRES (VRS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $525.74 Million

VRES (VRS) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. VRES has a market capitalization of $525.74 million and approximately $841.01 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VRES has traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VRES token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001261 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012869 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00037791 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00038297 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005924 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00019205 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00228388 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About VRES

VRES (VRS) is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.20493856 USD and is up 13.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $312.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

