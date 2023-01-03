Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $78.50 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $2.89 or 0.00017286 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $78.50 million and approximately $8.91 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00013422 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037654 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00038857 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005930 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00018586 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00228905 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.76391123 USD and is up 3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $5,389,966.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.