VVS Finance (VVS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $756,302.72

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, VVS Finance has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $92.92 million and approximately $756,302.72 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 69,283,005,409,883 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,470,641,233,818 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

