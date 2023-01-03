Wabash National Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th.

Wabash National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years. Wabash National has a payout ratio of 13.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wabash National to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Wabash National stock opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Wabash National had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $655.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wabash National will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WNC. Vertical Research cut Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Wabash National from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Wabash National from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $72,573.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,596,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $72,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dustin T. Smith sold 30,000 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,261 shares of company stock worth $976,895. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wabash National by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Wabash National by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National in the 2nd quarter worth about $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Stories

