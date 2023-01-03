Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,157 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.85.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.31. 90,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,130,049. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average of $37.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

