Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 814,157 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $105,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 44,365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart stock opened at $141.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $382.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.89.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at $36,935,093.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

