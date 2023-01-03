Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WMG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $44.64.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 342.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $646,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,391,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,589,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $646,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,391,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Warner Music Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Warner Music Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 178,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,703,000 after buying an additional 58,655 shares during the period. Finally, QVIDTVM Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth about $11,044,000. 23.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

