Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBSGet Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

Webster Financial stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.34. The stock had a trading volume of 20,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,635. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.26. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 15.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 96,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 104.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 49,878 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter worth about $4,451,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Webster Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,743,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,237,000 after purchasing an additional 383,804 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

