WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST Acquires 35,000 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935,000 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 4.0% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST owned 0.20% of Adobe worth $257,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,050 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $335.68. The stock had a trading volume of 37,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $575.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $328.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Edward Jones downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

