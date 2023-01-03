Wells Fargo & Company Lowers C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Price Target to $9.00

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 50.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded C4 Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

C4 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.98. 774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,275. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.00. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). The business had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 220.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 182.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 49.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

