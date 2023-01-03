Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,292 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.23.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.94. 330,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,440,130. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $159.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

