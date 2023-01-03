Wells Fargo & Company Trims Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Target Price to $270.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.83% from the stock’s previous close.

STZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.21.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ stock traded down $2.61 on Tuesday, reaching $229.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,030. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 739.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 over the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,412,000 after buying an additional 176,991 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $507,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,621,000 after buying an additional 45,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

