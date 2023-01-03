Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 378 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.6% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Newport Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.24. The stock had a trading volume of 116,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,652,311. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.38.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

