Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,034 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $522,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VOOG traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $208.15. 3,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,963. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $199.36 and a 52-week high of $304.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.87.

