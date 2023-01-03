Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638,424 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned 1.43% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $21,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 43,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

DFAE traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $22.22. 3,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,162. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.31.

