Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 13.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 22,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.59. The company had a trading volume of 27,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,525. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.12. The stock has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

