Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Has $5 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,688 shares during the quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $129,076,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26,463.4% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,625 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,943 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.24. The stock had a trading volume of 28,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,099. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.38. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

