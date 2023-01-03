Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Netflix by 483.3% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.38. 123,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,286,131. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $614.08. The firm has a market cap of $129.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.03.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.