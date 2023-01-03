Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.64 Million in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,788,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $47,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.79. 31,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,622. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.79. The stock has a market cap of $122.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

