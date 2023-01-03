Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.88 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.12.

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $205.88. The company had a trading volume of 29,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $126.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.